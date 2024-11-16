IPU President: COP29 reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing climate solutions

16 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

COP29 reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing climate solutions, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson said at a parliamentary meeting within COP29 in Baku.

“We, Members of Parliament, express our sincere gratitude to the Baku city for hosting COP29, a platform that reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to promote climate solutions and set high standards for global cooperation on climate action. We also express our gratitude to the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Ackson said.

The IPU President noted that the decisions taken at COP29 will determine the lives of future generations.

“Gathered here at COP29, we must recognize that some 733 million people, that is one in eleven of the world's inhabitants, are currently suffering from hunger, a crisis exacerbated by the inexorable effects of climate change. We stand at a threshold where ambition must turn into action and words into real change,” Ackson said.

The COP29, which will run until November 22, opened in Baku on November 11.