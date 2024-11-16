Azerbaijan and Global Council for Tolerance and Peace sign memorandum at COP29

16 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace was signed today at a parliamentary meeting within COP29 in Baku.

The document from the Azerbaijani side was signed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and from the side of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace - Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on November 16, which is the International Day of Tolerance. On November 16, 1995, at the General Conference of UNESCO “Declaration of Principles on Tolerance” was adopted, and this date was declared the International Day of Tolerance.

The Parliamentary Meeting has started its work in Baku within COP29 today.

Sessions at the meeting are discussing the real impacts of climate change, the parliaments' role in making climate commitments a reality, raising mitigation ambition and implementing nationally determined contributions, unpacking the global climate finance architecture, mobilizing resources, streamlining access to climate finance, enhancing resilience in the face of climate change, scaling up adaptation, and strengthening local empowerment.

The event will also include several bilateral meetings. The final document will be adopted.