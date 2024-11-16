Georgian police disperse opposition, detain protesters

16 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Law enforcers detained several protesters who tried to block the road near the Georgian Central Election Commission building in Tbilisi.

The rally broke out near the CEC building on Saturday morning, when the Central Election Commission was accepting the final protocol of the parliamentary elections. After the protocol was adopted, the protesters moved to the adjacent Agmashenebeli Alley, where they tried to block the roadway.

Security forces drove the protesters away, cleared the road and detained several people. Police lined up along the road.

Earlier today, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili signed the final protocol of the parliamentary elections held on October 26. Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party has won the parliamentary elections with 53.93% of the vote and received 89 mandates out of 150.