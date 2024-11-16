Armenia distances from CSTO, Russian Foreign Ministry says

16 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The next CSTO summit will be held in late November, and the Russian Foreign Ministry assesses the likelihood of the Armenian side’s participation. The Deputy Foreign Minister recalled that Yerevan had distanced itself from the CSTO.

The CSTO summit will be held in Astana on November 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, when asked about Armenia’s possible participation. According to the department, the country had distanced itself from the Organization.

“Address the question to the Armenian side. But, judging by the statements of the Armenian side, it is distancing itself at this stage from participation in absolutely all formats of the CSTO’s activities at different levels,”

– Deputy Head of the Department Alexander Pankin said.

A joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministries and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO countries will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan. Then, a summit will be held.

The Armenian leadership has repeatedly stated that it is freezing its participation in the Organization, although Armenia officially remains a member of the CSTO.