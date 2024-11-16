Melikov asks Russian government to ban mining in Dagestan

16 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cryptocurrency mining may be banned in the Republic of Dagestan. According to the head of Dagestan, there is a need for such a restriction.

The head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, sent an appeal to the Russian government to ban mining in the republic.

"Sergey Melikov signed an appeal to the government of the country with a request to take into account the peculiarities of the region and ban mining in Dagestan until the situation with the republic's power grid improves,”

– the press service of the head of Dagestan informed.

A sharp increase in electricity consumption is observed in the republic, the growth will amount to 8% in a year, and 26% in three years. At the same time, significant wear and tear of the networks, coupled with a high load, leads to failures and accidents, thus, the population is left without power.