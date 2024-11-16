Sukhum airport ready for work

16 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Sukhum airport, the restoration of which has been actively carried out in Abkhazia, is ready for work.

The airport being restored in Sukhum is already technically capable of receiving aircraft. The head of the Ministry of Energy of the republic, Dzhansukh Nanba, reported on the technical readiness of the airport.

The minister made the report during a meeting chaired by the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania.

"The work on the technical flight has been successfully completed. We are on the final stage of the technical inspection of the airfield,”

- Nanba said.

The information was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Abkhazia, Kristina Ozgan. According to her, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency personally stated that the technical characteristics of the airport comply with the standards.