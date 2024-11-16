Pashinyan, Trump hold telephone conversation

16 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President-elect of the United States took place today. During the conversation, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President-elect of the United States Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. The corresponding message was published on the website of the head of the Armenian government.

It reads that Pashinyan addressed Trump with congratulations on his victory in the presidential election.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Armenia told the President-elect of the United States about how Armenian-American relations have been developing in recent years.