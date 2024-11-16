Abkhaz opposition stays in government buildings in Sukhum

16 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opposition refused the condition put forward by President Aslan Bzhania: to leave the government buildings in the republic’s capital Sukhum that were seized yesterday.

Representatives of the Abkhaz opposition decided not to leave the government buildings in Sukhum that they stormed yesterday. Thus, they do not intend to meet President Aslan Bzhania halfway, who presented the corresponding demands yesterday.

One of the key oppositionists, Adgur Ardzinba, said that the opposition would continue to occupy the government building until the president leaves his post and resigns.

“We asked what people on the streets want. Until they leave, we will not leave either,”

– Ardzinba said.