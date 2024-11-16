Azerbaijan failed to defeat Estonia in EUFA Nations League

16 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani national team held another match of the Nations League today. The game against the Estonian national team took place in Gabala.

The teams played a 0:0 draw.

The match was initially supposed to take place in Baku, but due to COP29, the match was held in Gabala.

Tournament table

At the moment, Azerbaijan is in 4th place in Group C1 of the UEFA Nations League with 1 point. Sweden and Slovakia lead the Group with 10 points each. Estonia is the 3rd with 4 points.