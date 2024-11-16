Armenia is not seriously interested in climate change problem, Baku says

16 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The ignorance that Armenia shows regarding the UN COP29 climate conference in Baku clearly demonstrates Yerevan’s true attitude towards climate issues, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, said.

Armenia has taken a propaganda stance regarding its participation in the COP29 conference, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said.

He recalled that Azerbaijan, being a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, has fulfilled its obligations and sent invitations to all countries that have the status of participants in the convention, including Armenia and France, respectively.

Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that all members of the convention have arrived in Baku.

He explained that the number of participants who registered for COP29 exceeded 75,000 people. Thus, Hikmet Hajiyev pointed out, it does not matter whether Armenia participates in the event or not.

He also commented on the position of France, which refused to engage in constructive dialogue within the framework of COP29. The presidential aide explained that such a global problem as climate change implies, based on the principle of inclusiveness, that each party should have the opportunity to raise its own problems.