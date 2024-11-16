Three protesters detained at Tbilisi rally

16 Nov. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

During today’s protest in Tbilisi, police detained three demonstrators. Law enforcement officers said that they acted in strict accordance with the law.

The arrests were made today during a march in Tbilisi, the participants of which protested against the results of the Georgian parliamentary elections. The head of the patrol police, Vazha Siradze, provided details.

He recalled that protests in Georgia are regulated by a special law, which both law enforcement officers and protesters are required to comply with.

In particular, Siradze noted, it is unacceptable to block roads if the rally is minor.