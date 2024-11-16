Lachin becomes CIS Cultural Capital

16 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of the CIS Executive Committee

The title of the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States passed from Samarkand to Lachin. The ceremony took place in one of the theaters of Samarkand.

Today, the status of the CIS Cultural Capital was transferred from Samarkand (Uzbekistan) to the Azerbaijani Lachin. The announcement of the ceremony was published on the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

The event took place in Samarkand, in the regional musical and drama theater. The city administration received gratitude for the implementation of the project.

Then, the status of the "CIS Cultural Capital" was solemnly transferred to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin.

A certificate confirming the receipt of this status was presented to the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin, Masim Mammadov.