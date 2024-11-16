Crisis in Abkhazia: authorities and opposition to continue negotiations tomorrow

16 Nov. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of the republic’s leadership and the opposition in Abkhazia, who failed to reach an agreement today, will continue consultations tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service continue to obey the president.

The settlement of the political crisis in Abkhazia will continue tomorrow, stated the special group of the Public Chamber, created for negotiations between the authorities and the opposition.

“The special group, headed by member of the chamber Sokrat Dzhindzholiya, met with opposition leaders and President Aslan Bzhania,”

– the representatives of the special group informed.

During the meetings, the head of state and the opposition were informed about the various ways in which the crisis could be resolved.