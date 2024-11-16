Leyla Aliyeva attends round table on protection of Caspian Sea at COP29

16 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Trend

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva took part in the discussions of the round table on the topic "Caspian Sea Basin: Risk Assessment and Elimination", which was held within the framework of COP29.

The event was jointly organized by the Baku International Sea Trade Port Company, ADA University, IDEA, Caspian Integrated Scientific Network (CASPISNET), the University of California (UCLA) and the United Nations Environment Program.

Leyla Aliyeva spoke at the opening of the event. She drew attention to the importance of protecting the Caspian ecosystem. The participants of the round table were provided with information about its rich ecosystem. It was noted that the Caspian Sea accounts for over 40% of the total water resources of the world's lakes. Leyla Aliyeva added that the problems observed in the Caspian Sea affect populations of seals, sturgeons and salmon, among others.