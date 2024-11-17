Young singer from Georgia wins Junior Eurovision 2024

17 Nov. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Andria Putkaradze, a talented young singer from Georgia, won the Junior Eurovision 2024 contest, held in Madrid yesterday.

Putkaradze outperformed participants from 16 other European countries with his song called "To My Mom". Putkaradze was born in Batumi. He began performing his first songs at the age of two. At the age of 6, Andria joined the vocal ensemble "Children of the Sea". Later, he won the television talent competition RANINA. He went to Eurovision at the age of 11.

Now the next contest will be hosted by Georgia in 2025.

It should be noted that this marks Georgia's fourth victory in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which is a record. Thus, Georgia has become the most successful country in the history of Junior Eurovision.

Meanwhile, the representative of Armenia, 10-year-old Leo Mkrtchyan, took eighth place in the contest. His song was dedicated to friendship with an alien.