National Revival Day celebrated in Azerbaijan

17 Nov. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, November 17, Azerbaijan celebrates National Revival Day. It was declared a public holiday in 1992.

The holiday's history is connected with the national liberation movement that arose in Baku in the late 1980s.

On November 17, 1990, exactly 34 years ago, the first session of the Supreme Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, was held in a new composition. During this session, it was decided to remove the words "Soviet" and "socialist" from the name of the autonomous republic.

Today, on the occasion of this holiday, the first Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated all Azerbaijanis. She published the corresponding publication on her pages in social networks.