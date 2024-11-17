Unknown people throw explosives at police officers in Istanbul

17 Nov. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media reports, unknown people attacked police officers in Istanbul. The incident occurred on the evening of November 16.

According to NTV, law enforcement officers arrived in response to a call about an unauthorized gathering of people. Upon their arrival, the officers called on the crowd to disperse, but the people refused to comply with police commands. Several people took out a Molotov cocktail and homemade explosives and threw them in the direction of a police car.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured during the incident.

An investigation has been launched into the attack.