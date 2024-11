17 Nov. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Acccording to the press secretary of Vladimir Putin, the Russian President and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a very frank telephone conversation this Friday. The conversation was initiated by Scholz.

"As far as I know, it was quite a businesslike conversation, detailed and very frank in how the positions of the parties were mutually stated",

Dmitry Peskov said.

He did not disclose any other details of the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Olaf Scholz.