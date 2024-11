17 Nov. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Emergency Situations Department of the Akmola Region, an explosion has occurred in a former mosque in Kazakhstan on November 17.

The incident occurred in the village of Sabyndy, located 75 km from Astana.

A man, a woman, and a child were killed in the explosion. Another 16 people received various injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Emergency services are currently clearing the rubble. It is known that memorial dinners were held in the former mosque.