Georgian opposition blocks Tbilisi State University

18 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s opposition activists have blocked the road near the Tbilisi State University on Sunday.

"We are standing here and will remain here. We will be here for 24 hours. There will be no traffic along this road," leader of the opposition coalition For Changes Nika Gvaramia said.

The protesters have also begun to pitch tents. No clashes with the police have been reported so far.

Apart from that, a rally of protest against the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections is being held in front of the parliamentary building.