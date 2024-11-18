Ilham Aliyev: Armenia's militarization threatens peace in South Caucasus

18 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the U.S. delegation led by member of the House of Representatives August Pfluger on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.

Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan was committed to the regional peace agenda, noting that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the signing of the peace agreement.

Stating that Azerbaijan was subjected to occupation and military aggression from Armenia for 30 years, the head of state said that Azerbaijan had now restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He said the conflict was already consigned to history for Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan stressed that Armenia's policy of militarization and arms race were a threat to regional peace and security. He said it was important that the territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution should be abandoned for the peace treaty to be signed.

Discussions at the meeting also revolved around stepping up the dialogue between the U.S. Congress and Azerbaijan, increasing reciprocal visits, prospects for the development of cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and the U.S. in various fields.