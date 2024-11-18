Russia offers Iran constructing Russian railway to Bandar Abbas

18 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Russia are discussing a project to build a railway with a Russian gauge that will connect the Iranian city of Parsabad on the border with Azerbaijan with the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf coast, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"In addition to the Rasht-Astara railway line, Russia is interested in investing in the construction of a railway with a Russian gauge from Parsabad to Bandar Abbas," Kazem Jalali said.

Pezeshkian stressed that the development of railway infrastructure from north to south will bring significant benefits to both the country's economy and its citizens, and will also meet the needs of Iran and Russia.

The Iranian President instructed to speed up the implementation of the Rasht-Astara line project.