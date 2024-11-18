Human Capital, Children and Youth, Health, Education Day underway at COP29

18 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku is hosting the Human Capital, Children and Youth, Health, Education Day today as part of COP29.

High-level joint conferences are expected today involving ministries of Science and Education, Labor and Social Protection, Youth and Sports, Health, and the COP29 Presidency.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened in Baku on November 11. The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.