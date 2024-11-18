Abkhazian opposition to form temporary government

18 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Сoordination Сouncil will form a temporary government unless requirements on the Abkhaz president’s resignation are fulfilled, the opposition’s representative Temur Gulia, who heads the Aruaa war veterans organization, said.

"Unless the president resigns by the end of the day we will form a temporary government consisting of members of the Сoordination Сouncil, convene public officers to work, ensure the conditions for their work and control the process of government administration," Gulia said.

Abkhazia’s opposition has named Vice Premier, Finance Minister Vladimir Delba to the post of prime minister and acting president until new elections are held, Gulia said.