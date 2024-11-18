Georgia's new government to begin work in week

18 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said people had granted legitimacy to the new Parliament as a result of the victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the general elections last month.

The PM noted “in no other country the Parliament requires legitimacy from the opposition”, claiming “otherwise, no democratic system could be formed”.

"The only one whose legitimacy the country's Parliament needs is the population, the voters, the Georgian people”, Kobakhidze said.

He also referred to the date of the convention of the new legislative body, saying the terms of holding the first meeting were provided by the Constitution.

"We expect Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who still is the formal President of Georgia, will once again violate the Constitution of Georgia and will not appoint a date of the first session of the Parliament," Kobakhidze said.

The Head of the Government also pointed out the first meeting of the newly elected legislative body would “be held exactly on the 10th day after the announcement of official election results - that is on November 25 - as it is stipulated by the Georgian Constitution”.