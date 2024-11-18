Parliamentary climate action plan adopted at COP29

18 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the COP29 Parliamentary Meeting, co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, participants adopted a final document.

The two-day gathering of parliamentarians on the sidelines of COP29 also set out next steps in the fight against climate change.

The meeting brought together key figures, including IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, IPU Vice-President from Azerbaijan, MP Sevil Mikayilova, MP Soltan Mammadov and other officials.

IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong said that the parliamentary session at COP29 will go down in history as one of the largest and most productive parliamentary events.

According to him, this session will be remembered as one of the most impactful and successful parliamentary events we’ve ever organized.

“The final document we’re presenting today is the result of a broad consultative process that sought to gather the views of as many parliamentarians as possible. This effort was meant to ensure that everyone feels engaged and committed to the recommendations in this document. This document can be seen as a blueprint for action by parliaments,” Chungong said.

The 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is underway in Baku on November 11-22.