Bzhania: actions of those seeking to stage coup in Abkhazia harming relations with Russia

18 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The actions of those who wanted to stage a coup in Abkhazia can have an adverse effect on relations with Russia, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania said.

"Russia is our only strategic partner and we should not forget about the assistance it is offering us. The protesters gathered for a rally, which splashed out into mass riots, with Russian flags and this is hypocrisy," Bzhania said.

According to him, Abkhazia should rely on the union with Russia and build its own state.