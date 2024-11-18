Pashinyan asks various high-ranking officials to step down

18 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he had asked a number of high-ranking officials to step down from their positions.

"The reasons for making such a request are not personal, but systematic, which I have spoken about publicly," Pashinyan said.

Supreme Judicial Council President Karen Andreasyan and Anti-Corruption Committee President Sasun Khachatryan resigned today.

According to the Armenian media outlets, these officials also resigned: