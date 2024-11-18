Pashinyan asks various high-ranking officials to step down

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he had asked a number of high-ranking officials to step down from their positions.
"The reasons for making such a request are not personal, but systematic, which I have spoken about publicly," Pashinyan said.
Supreme Judicial Council President Karen Andreasyan and Anti-Corruption Committee President Sasun Khachatryan resigned today.
According to the Armenian media outlets, these officials also resigned:
- Chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan
- Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan
- Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan
- Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan