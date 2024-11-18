РУС ENG

Pashinyan asks various high-ranking officials to step down

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he had asked a number of high-ranking officials to step down from their positions.

"The reasons for making such a request are not personal, but systematic, which I have spoken about publicly," Pashinyan said.

Supreme Judicial Council President Karen Andreasyan and Anti-Corruption Committee President Sasun Khachatryan resigned today.

According to the Armenian media outlets, these officials also resigned:

  • Chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan
  • Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan
  • Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan
  • Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan

 

