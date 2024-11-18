Russian presidential envoy set to address COP29 twice

18 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special representative of the Russian President for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals Boris Titov will address the upcoming sessions of COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Titov is scheduled to speak on November 18 at the session titled "Climate Cooperation of BRICS Businesses – 2024 and Future Prospects".

The special representative will also address the session on November 21 on the "Sakhalin Climate Experiment: Results and Prospects for International Cooperation".

According to him, the discussion of the Sakhalin experiment is being presented at the UN conference for the first time after three years of its implementation.