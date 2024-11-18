Georgia is tired of opposition's protests

18 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that society is disturbed by the opposition’s actions in Tbilisi.

"The public is disturbed by the activities carried out by the radical opposition, but of course it is important to manage everything properly," Kobakhidze said.

The PM thanked the Georgian Interior Ministry and and other law enforcement agencies for their work.

Georgian opposition groups on Sunday launched 24-hour protests in Tbilisi demanding new parliamentary elections following last month’s vote, with participants erecting over 20 tents and blocking key locations, including the central Chavchavadze Avenue.

Opposition leaders have rejected the results as “rigged” and called on the public to join them in pressuring authorities for a new vote.

The demonstrators have blocked Chavchavadze Avenue, Melikishvili Avenue, Varaziskhevi, and Kekelidze Street, using rubbish containers and chairs to create barricades, while organisers were supporting them with food, hot drinks, and blankets throughout the night.