18 Nov. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, an earthquake has occurred at the junction of the borders of three countries today, November 18.

Tremors with a magnitude of 3.8 were recorded at 12:41 Yerevan time (11:41) in the border zone of Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia. At the epicenter, their strength reached 5 points.

The earthquake hypocenter was located at a depth of 10 km.