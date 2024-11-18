Aktau named Cultural Capital of Turkic world for 2025

18 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aktau will be the Cultural Capital of the Turkic peoples in 2025, the Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan reported.

The honorable responsibility was assigned to the Kazakh city at a meeting of the TÜRKSOY organization, which promotes Turkic cultural traditions. Delegates from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye took part in the event.

The meeting also approved a program of events aimed at popularizing and studying the Turkic peoples' culture.

Aktau has already begun preparations for the important event. Visitors will be able to attend concerts of Kazakh folk music, see theatrical performances, and also visit exhibitions of the fine arts of the Turkic world.