Azerbaijan records population growth

18 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The population of Azerbaijan is 10 million 214 thousand people, the State Statistical Committee of the country reported.

It is reported that from the beginning of the year to early autumn, the number of residents of the country has grown by more than 33 thousand people or 0.3%.

Slightly more than 54% of residents live in cities. Women make up the majority of the population, but their predominance is minimal - it is less than 1% of the population.

23% of Azerbaijanis are residents of Baku, which makes the capital the most densely populated region of the country. The Lankaran-Astara region takes second place, accounting for slightly less than 10% of the total population.