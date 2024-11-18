Lavrov arrives in Brazil

18 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has arrived in Brazil to take part in the G20 summit.

According to RIA Novosti, Lavrov was welcomed by the country's president, Lula da Silva, at the Museum of Modern Art, where the main events are taking place.

Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation at the summit on behalf of Vladimir Putin. Last year, he also led the Russian delegation at the summit in India.

It should be added that the G20 summit starts in Rio de Janeiro today. The meeting of the organization's leaders will last until November 19.