Azerbaijan and China to collaborate on high-tech energy equipment production

According to the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan's social media, Azerbaijan and China will produce high-tech energy equipment. 

Parviz Shahbazov said that cooperation with the Chinese company is provided for in the memorandum that the parties signed.

"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy with Nan Hu, President of International Business at TBEA Co., Ltd",

the Azerbaijani Minister said.

The agreement includes the supply of ultra-high voltage direct and alternating current products, the production of high-tech energy equipment, the establishment of a data center, and  participation in regional green energy connectivity projects.

