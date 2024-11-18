Azerbaijan and China to collaborate on high-tech energy equipment production

18 Nov. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan's social media, Azerbaijan and China will produce high-tech energy equipment.

Parviz Shahbazov said that cooperation with the Chinese company is provided for in the memorandum that the parties signed.

"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy with Nan Hu, President of International Business at TBEA Co., Ltd",

the Azerbaijani Minister said.

The agreement includes the supply of ultra-high voltage direct and alternating current products, the production of high-tech energy equipment, the establishment of a data center, and participation in regional green energy connectivity projects.