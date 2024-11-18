Tbilisi begins preparations for New Year 2025: Road traffic to be temporarily restricted

18 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic restrictions will be introduced in Tbilisi in order to decorate the city for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

On the nights of November 19 and 20, cars and other transport will not be able to drive along Queen Ketevan Avenue, starting from Avlabari Square. Traffic will open again from the intersection with Lech Kachinsky Street.

The traffic will be closed for six hours, from midnight to 6 am local time.

The installation of New Year's decorations in Tbilisi is planned to be completed by mid-December.