Georgian President calls for new parliamentary elections

18 Nov. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to President Salome Zurabishvili, another parliamentary election must be held in Georgia, since the elections held on October 26 cannot be considered valid.

Her argument is that the results recently officially summed up by the Central Election Commission of Georgia cannot be considered valid.

"When elections in the country do not take place, it is imperative that they be repeated as soon as possible",

the President said.

She also assessed the political situation in the country, expressing the opinion that Georgia is heading towards destabilization, as well as dual power.