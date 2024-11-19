Russia hopes for normalization of situation in Abkhazia

19 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow supports the swiftest normalization of the situation in Abkhazia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, we are for the swiftest stabilization of the situation in Abkhazia and would like for it to remain absolutely constitutional," Peskov said.

On November 15, Abkhazia’s parliament was scheduled to consider ratifying the agreement with Russia on investment projects by Russian legal entities in the republic. The parliament canceled the session because the deputies failed to approve the agenda.

The opposition demanded that the parliament be reconvened to remove the issue from the agenda. Later, the opposition called for the resignation of Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania.