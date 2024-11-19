Abkhazian president resigns

19 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania filed a resignation, Vice President Badra Gunba said.

"For the sake of preservation of stability in the country, President Aslan Bzhania filed his resignation," Gunba said.

According to Bzhania’s statement, published by the president’s press office, he resigned "for the purpose of preservation of stability and constitutional order in the country," TASS reported.

The Parliament of Abkhazia will review Bzhania’s resignation on November 19.

Vice President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba has been appointed the Interim President of the republic, according to the agreement, reached by the Abkhazian authorities and the opposition.

"Badra Gunba becomes the Interim President of the Republic of Abkhazia. In accordance with the filed statement, Interim President Gunba dismisses Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab and simultaneously appoints Valery Bganba. The current ministers retain their positions until the inauguration of a newly elected president of Abkhazia," the statement says.

