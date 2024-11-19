19 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An event themed "Launch of Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers: Empowering Farmers for Climate Resilience" is underway today at COP29.

The COP29 President, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said that the Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative stands as Azerbaijan's contribution to the overall mission of transforming agriculture and the food system.

"Agriculture has always played an important role in the history of Azerbaijan. According to the latest data, around 50 percent of the population lives in rural areas, and 36 percent of total employment is in the agricultural sector. Today, agriculture is a key industry ensuring employment and food security. The Baku Harmoniya initiative is based on the achievements of previous UN FAO initiatives, including the Food and Agriculture Initiative for Sustainable Transformation at COP27 in Egypt and the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture at COP28. These initiatives have laid a strong foundation for the transformation of agriculture and the food system," Babayev said.

According to him, the Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative's name reflects their goal to unite various efforts into a single vision: it’s about working together to achieve greater and better results.

"Under this initiative, we aim to simplify agricultural initiatives. We want to create a platform where farmers, policymakers, and stakeholders can exchange knowledge and learn from each other," Babayev said.

The COP29 President added that the initiative will help create climate-resilient villages and provide farmers with tools to adapt to climate change.

"Agriculture both contributes to climate change and holds solutions. Methane emissions from waste and agriculture are increasing, and farmers are the first to feel the impact of climate change. We must act together to protect our farmers and ensure food security for all," Babayev said.

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun the Baku Harmoniya initiative will become a central platform that unites efforts, coalitions, and partnerships focused on agriculture, food security and water resources.

"Agriculture is a key sector globally. However, farmers, who are at the forefront of agricultural production, remain among the most vulnerable to climate change. They feel its impacts directly and often immediately. Rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, soil degradation, and water scarcity threaten their livelihoods. Yet, in global climate dialogues, farmers receive far too little attention. They are the first to face the consequences of climate change but often the last to receive the critical support they need. The 'Baku Harmoniya' initiative is our commitment to changing this situation," Mammadov said.

The minister went on to explain that the goals of the "Baku Harmoniya" initiative are simple but crucial. According to him, 'Baku Harmoniya' will serve as a central platform, bringing together initiatives, coalitions, and partnerships in the fields of agriculture, food security, and water resources. This platform will provide farmers with practical knowledge, access to digital tools, and opportunities to exchange best practices and innovations from around the world, the official added.

"By creating this centralized platform, we are empowering farmers with the knowledge and tools to make informed, sustainable decisions for their farms and the future," Mammadov said.

Azerbaijan has already achieved significant success in implementing strategies at the national level, but we understand that climate resilience is a collective task. By working with global partners, we can attract more investments, share experiences and create a sustainable future for agriculture, he added.

"The Baku Harmoniya climate initiative for farmers is not just a new initiative. It's a commitment to ensure that farmers, who feed the world, are ready for the greatest challenge of our time. Together, through international cooperation, targeted investments, and unwavering attention to supporting our rural communities, especially women and youth, we can create the harmony that Nizami Ganjavi [prominent medieval Azerbaijani poet] envisioned so long ago between people, nature, and society," Mammadov said.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova further explained that the Baku Harmoniya initiative aims to eliminate three key gaps.