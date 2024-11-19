Iran keeps door open to nuclear deal talks

19 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has warned the incoming U.S. administration that any attempt to reimpose “maximum pressure” on Tehran would be doomed to failure.

Takht-Ravanchi said coercion and intimidation against the Islamic Republic over its peaceful nuclear program would prove ineffective.

He expressed hope that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t repeat the same mistake he made during his first four-year presidency.

“If the Trump administration decides to pursue the maximum pressure policy in the oil market again, it will surely fail,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

The official reiterated that Iran had kept the door open to negotiation, saying the nuclear deal could be used as a frame of reference for potential further agreement, ISNA reported.

Takht-Ravanchi also suggested that it is premature to speculate whether Tehran and Washington would be able to initiate constructive negotiations on the nuclear issue and regional developments.