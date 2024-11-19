Modern metro carriages to be purchased for Tbilisi

19 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said city authorities had announced a tender for procurement of 97 “modern” metro carriages cars that “meet international standards” for the city’s network, with the first batch expected to arrive by late 2026.

"Following the completion of all preparatory work, a tender was officially announced on November 15 for purchase of 97 units of modern, international-standard carriages [starting] on January 15”, Kaladze said.

The Mayor noted interested companies could find more information on the State Procurement Agency’s website and contact the Tbilisi Transport Company.

The overall delivery is expected to span seven years, to 2030, and involve gradual supply of 22 train sets manufactured according to modern standards, including 13 units with four cars and nine units with five cars.