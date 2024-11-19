Kazakh President arrives in Serbia for official visit

19 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Serbia for an official visit on November 18.

Upon arrival at Belgrade Airport, Tokayev was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

The visit’s central focus will be high-level discussions between the two presidents, aimed at exploring avenues for cooperation across various sectors. Key topics on the agenda include political dialogue, trade and economic partnerships, transportation and logistics development, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Following the talks, the two leaders are expected to sign several bilateral agreements aimed at bolstering collaboration between the nations. President Tokayev is also scheduled to meet with Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević to discuss further areas of mutual interest.