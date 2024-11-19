Radiation and climate change challenges discussed at COP29

19 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The event "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges" was held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion in Baku yesterday within the framework of the COP29.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Digital Development and Transportation, Agriculture, Energy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Water Resources Agency, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking at the event, Head of the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Nijat Aliyev talked of the work done in our country on radiological monitoring and environmental protection, strengthening of infrastructure in this field, etc.

Then, IAEA Division Director Huang Wei, Director of Nuclear Research Department of Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Jalal Naghiyev and head of Division of the Ministry of Agriculture Seymur Safarli made speeches, informing the participants about issues to be solved in the context of climate change problems.

A thorough exchange of views was held, and questions of the participants were answered.