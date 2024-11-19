Georgian police remove opposition’s tents in Tbilisi

19 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian police dismantled protest camps in Tbilisi and detained demonstrators demanding a rerun of last month’s parliamentary elections after issuing initial warnings to the protesters, with law enforcement citing violations of assembly laws.

Protesters had occupied key areas near central Chavchavadze Avenue and Varaziskhevi for two days, erecting tents and using vehicles and construction materials to block roadways.

Following the police warning and officers giving 15 minutes to protesters to clear the area, special forces moved in to clear the protest site near Tbilisi State University. They dismantled tents, removed obstructions, and towed vehicles that were blocking the roads.

The situation escalated when protesters set fire to an unidentified substance at the entrance of the University, prompting an intervention by special forces. Physical clashes also broke out, where several protesters were reportedly detained for disobedience to police orders and petty hooliganism.

Opposition leaders called for sustained demonstrations to challenge the election outcome.