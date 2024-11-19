Germany offers Azerbaijan to sign gas contact

19 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Berlin discussed natural gas supplies and cooperation in renewable energy, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry's press service reported.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Germany's Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck as part of COP29.

"We were engaged in productive discussions with Germany's Vice - Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck on natural gas export, renewable energy cooperation and the involvement of German companies," Parviz Shahbazov said.

Opportunities for collaboration in wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea, green hydrogen production, and its export to European markets, as well as the development of green energy corridor infrastructure were also explored.