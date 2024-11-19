Climate change and food security discussed at COP29

19 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An event themed "Science and Innovation for Low-Emission and Resilient Food Systems” was held today as part of COP29 in Baku.

Executive Director of the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) Ismahane Elouafi said that climate change and food security, ranking among the most pressing problems in the world, stand closely interconnected.

"We are here because we believe in the power of collective action, scientific innovation, and strategic cooperation to make our agricultural systems part of the solution to the climate crisis. How we produce, process, transport, trade, store, and consume must be at the heart of our efforts to combat climate change," Ismahane Elouafi said.

According to her, given that agriculture plays a critical role both in reducing emissions and in carbon sequestration, it is disheartening that only 4.3% of climate financing is directed towards agriculture, and this share continues to decrease.