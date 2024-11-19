COP29 hosts "ATACH Day" on climate and health issues

19 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku has hosted the "ATACH Day" today as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev emphasized the urgent global challenge of climate change, calling it one of the most discussed issues of our time.

According to him, climate change, once thought to be a distant concern, is now knocking at our door. Droughts, water shortages, extreme heat, and rising sea levels are forcing people to leave their homes. The minister also pointed out that while the economic losses caused by climate change are significant, they are somewhat reversible.

"However, what is irreversible is the loss of health and lives of those bearing the brunt of the impacts. Health is one of the first and most direct consequences of climate change we are witnessing today. This clearly shows that any discussion on climate change is incomplete without addressing its health impacts," Teymur Musayev said.

Azerbaijan officially joined the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH) and will serve as a co-organizer for the Alliance from 2024 through 2026. ATACH currently unites over 90 countries.