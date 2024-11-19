Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations under Paris Agreement

19 Nov. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at a press conference within the framework of COP29 that Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

"Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement, including developing a national adaptation plan that will help address a number of important issues. Among them are water scarcity and climate change resilience in agriculture",

the Minister of Agriculture said.

He also emphasized Azerbaijan's goal to meet 30% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. Innovations will also be introduced for synergy between agriculture and green energy transition.

According to the minister, Baku remains committed to developing partnerships with countries, introducing innovations and ensuring that agriculture remains a cornerstone of global efforts to combat climate change.