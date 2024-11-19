Opposition protests in Tbilisi continue

19 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protests by Georgian oppositionists continue in Tbilisi, the participants have moved to Melikishvili Avenue.

According to RIA Novosti, several hundred people are participating in the action on the avenue. They gathered there after being dispersed by special forces from the territory of Tbilisi State University (TSU) in the morning.

It is noted that patrol police units are stationed in front of the crowd of protesters. It should be added that law enforcement officers has not intervened in the ongoing demonstration.